Q1 2020 X5 Retail Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Natalia Zagvozdina - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Head of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to X5 Retail Group conference call dedicated to our first quarter 2020 financial results released this morning. As we proceed with reporting on the 2 standards, you'll find IFRS 16 as well as IAS 17 numbers in our release.



I'd like to remind you that some of the information announced during this call may contain projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of X5, so please refer to Page 8 of our results release for a full and formal disclaimer with regards to such statements. We disclosed the