X5 Retail Group NV Capital Markets Day 2020 Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Natalia Zagvozdina - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Head of Corporate Finance & IR



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of X5 Retail Group, I welcome you at our Annual Investor Day, which this year X5 is holding for the first time online. The company has much to be proud of. When we look back the past 12 months, they were challenging, and we have new strategic plans to share with you today.



At X5, we view challenges as new opportunities. And the COVID-19 pandemic was, of course, such a challenge. However, it was the online format that made it possible to invite a much larger group of investors than usual. Because over the last 2 years since we listed X5 depositary receipts at Moscow Stock Exchange, dozens of -- thousands of domestic retail investors have joined our investor pool and to more than 700 participants are registered at this event.



And now I would like everyone to note the obligatory disclaimer. And I do hope that you will see it on the screen straightaway. And today, we offer you a format, which is packed with both management presentations and short video clips to sustain the interest