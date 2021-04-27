Q1 2021 X5 Retail Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Natalia Zagvozdina - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Head of Corporate Finance & IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of X5, let me welcome you to our call today dedicated to the first quarter 2021 financial results, which are presented according to IFRS 16 as well as pre-IFRS 16 accounting standards. Our management today will be discussing the results on a pre-IFRS 16 basis.



We'd like to remind you that some of the information announced during this call may contain projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of X5. Please refer to Page 7 of our press release for the full