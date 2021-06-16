X5 Retail Group NV ESG Conference Call Transcript

Jun 16, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Elena Konnova - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Corporate Communication Director



[Interpreted] Our first conference for sustainable development, X5 Group's first sustainability conference. I'm Elena Konnova, Director of Corporate Communications.



Unidentified Participant -



[Interpreted] And I'm [Alexander Petrikin], entrepreneur, host of event, and it's very pleasant to welcome all of you here today. And before we start, Elena, let us take a brief view into what we are going to see today.



Elena Konnova - X5 Retail Group N.V. - Corporate Communication Director



[Interpreted] Many people have joined us today in virtual and in off-line setting. We have invited our partners, experts and our suppliers, and we'll discuss the sustainable retail.



Unidentified Participant -



[Interpreted] Today, we have a hybrid event. Off-line format here and online format outside of this room. And if you're not in Moscow and not in our city today, it means that you are here viewing us through your screens, and that is really