Q2 2022 Ferronordic AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Corneliusson - Ferronordic AB(publ)-President&CEO



All right, good morning, everybody. This is Lars Corneliusson here. I welcome you to this conference on the second quarter '22 for Ferronordic.



And if we move to slide 2, we have a headline for this evaluating strategic options. Obviously, for the group concerning our business in Russia, it's obviously heavily impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. And as we wrote in the first-quarter report troubled times, and they have continued, and they have become increasingly worse. The environment is difficult to operate in.



Despite that, we saw during the quarter, a revenue growth of 6% for the group to almost SEK1.7 billion, and this was partly due to currency effects. We will come back to those effects later. And as you can see, Russia/CIS equipment sales in units actually decreased by 64%, and revenue in local currency decreased by 20%. But again, thanks to currency and strong ruble, it increased 5% in SEK.



In Germany, truck sales in units decreased by 4% in a market that