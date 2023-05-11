Q1 2023 Ferronordic AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Corneliusson - Ferronordic AB - President, CEO, & Director



Yes, good morning, everybody. This is Lars Corneliusson here, and welcome to this presentation of Ferronordic's first quarter of 2023.



If we go to slide number 2, we believe that we have reached a milestone in Germany with the posting of positive operating results in the quarter for the first time since we started operations in 2020. Overall group, we have a 39% revenue growth and strong performance in both CIS and in Germany. We had an improvement in the operating result to minus SEK14 million and operating margin to minus 2.2%. And we continue to explore, obviously, new growth opportunities for us.



In Germany, revenue increased 30% to SEK548 million, and we had strong growth in aftermarket sales. We had good growth in truck sales as well, but it's very pleasant to see that our aftermarket sales is growing very nicely. And again, we had an operating result of SEK5 million with a margin of 0.8%.



In CIS, the revenue actually more than doubled to 138%, also mainly driven by new and used equipment sales. And we