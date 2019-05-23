Iteris Inc at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 08:00PM GMT

Jeffrey Wallin Van Sinderen - B. Riley FBR, Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst



We're going to get started with Iteris. I've covered this company for over 20 years. It is, I think, about to turn or inflect in terms of the P&L in a quarter or so. And I think they've got a long path to growth ahead, more of their businesses becoming SaaS. We're lucky enough to have Joe Bergera, the CEO; Andy Schmidt, the CFO.



And with that, I will turn it over to Joe.



J. Joseph Bergera - Iteris, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Awesome. Great. Thanks. I have to bring this down a foot or 2, Jeff. You're a little bit taller than I am there. You're a lucky guy. But anyway, thanks, Jeff. Thanks for the introduction, and I appreciate it. It's great to be at this conference. That said, it seems like every year, this conference just keeps getting better and bigger. So congratulations to you guys. And I also want to thank all of the investors who are here at the meeting. It's great to have you in this session, and I believe some people are probably participating by