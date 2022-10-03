Oct 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Frigoglass Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now pass the floor to one of your speakers, Mr. John Stamatakos. Please, sir, go ahead.
John Stamatakos - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. - Head of Treasury & IR
Thank you all for joining us today. I'm joined by our CEO, Nikos Mamoulis; and our CFO, Manos Metaxakis. Nikos and Manos will present our second quarter 2022 results. And after that, we will open the floor to your questions.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains various forward-looking statements. This would be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements set out in our presentation and press release which was published on Friday.
Please turn to Slide 4, and I will now turn the call over to Nikos.
Nikolaos Mamoulis - Frigoglass S.A.I.C. - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, John, and many thanks to everyone joining our call. Let me begin by highlighting
Q2 2022 Frigoglass SA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...