Rodolphe Belmer - TF1 SA - CEO & Chairman of the Board



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this conference call presenting our H1 results for 2023. I'm Rodolphe Belmer presenting today, alongside with our Group CFO, Pierre-Alain Gerard. During today's call, I will present the business highlights of our 2 operating segments. Then I will hand it over to Pierre-Alain, who will provide a more detailed breakdown of our financial results. Lastly, we'll discuss our strategy, and then we'll take our questions.



For those of you who are joining us by phone, please note that we are displaying a presentation, which you can follow through the webcast. You can also find the presentation on our corporate website.



With that, let's start the presentation. First, group key