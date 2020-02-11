Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO
(technical difficulty)
Ari Vesterinen, our CFO, will run the info and data together, but I will kick off with the outcome of 2019. I will briefly go through the performance of the last quarter as well as the full year of '19. Then we will have a very brief look on our strategy, what we are doing. And I guarantee, there is no magic. We'll stay loyal to the trade points we've been addressing in the past. We'll stay focused on those ones. Then Ari will have a bit of a deep dive on the financials of last year.
I think, all in all, we had a very solid last quarter. And I think the Finns would tend to say, not so very bad. And I think we are very happy for the top line growth of -- slightly shy of 20%. And at the same time, we were able to improve our relative profitability. So it was a good job done, and I think the team has done an excellent job in all of the units and all of the key markets.
In the U.S., and I think you remember, we acquired Almost Heaven Saunas at the very late of '18. Since then, we've been focusing on improving on that one.
Q4 2019 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
