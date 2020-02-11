Q4 2019 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Tapio Pajuharju - Harvia Oyj - CEO



(technical difficulty)



Ari Vesterinen, our CFO, will run the info and data together, but I will kick off with the outcome of 2019. I will briefly go through the performance of the last quarter as well as the full year of '19. Then we will have a very brief look on our strategy, what we are doing. And I guarantee, there is no magic. We'll stay loyal to the trade points we've been addressing in the past. We'll stay focused on those ones. Then Ari will have a bit of a deep dive on the financials of last year.



I think, all in all, we had a very solid last quarter. And I think the Finns would tend to say, not so very bad. And I think we are very happy for the top line growth of -- slightly shy of 20%. And at the same time, we were able to improve our relative profitability. So it was a good job done, and I think the team has done an excellent job in all of the units and all of the key markets.



In the U.S., and I think you remember, we acquired Almost Heaven Saunas at the very late of '18. Since then, we've been focusing on improving on that one.