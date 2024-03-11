Gecina Nom's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar

Understanding Gecina Nom's Dividend Dynamics

Gecina Nom (GECFF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $2.65 per share, payable on 2024-03-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-04. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Gecina Nom's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Gecina Nom Do?

Gecina Nom is a French real estate investment trust with assets primarily located in Paris, France, and the surrounding region. The majority of Gecina's real estate property portfolio is comprised of office buildings with residential properties also making up a substantial percentage. Most of Gecina's properties are located in the City of Paris, while others are also located in the Paris region and other French cities, such as Lyon. Gecina primarily generates revenue from rental income and the sale of its real estate properties. Most of this rental revenue is derived from its office buildings. Gecina's customers and occupants include businesses, students, and individuals. It also manages the construction, redevelopment, and environmental operations of its assets.

1764593075931475968.png

A Glimpse at Gecina Nom's Dividend History

Gecina Nom has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2009. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Gecina Nom's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Gecina Nom currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.81% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.85%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -0.30% per year. And over the past decade, Gecina Nom's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 2.20%.

Based on Gecina Nom's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Gecina Nom stock as of today is approximately 5.72%.

1764593250624237568.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Gecina Nom's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Gecina Nom's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Gecina Nom's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Gecina Nom's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Gecina Nom's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Gecina Nom's revenue has increased by approximately 1.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 57.78% of global competitors.

Next Steps for Value Investors

In conclusion, Gecina Nom's dividend payments and growth rate suggest a company committed to returning value to shareholders. While the payout ratio is currently non-applicable, the company's fair profitability and growth metrics paint a picture of stability. As investors consider the future prospects of Gecina Nom, they should weigh the combination of a solid dividend yield with the company's strategic position in the real estate market. With an eye on industry trends and Gecina Nom's financial health, value investors can make informed decisions about the sustainability and potential growth of their dividend income. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener, which may include Gecina Nom as a candidate for their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.