Q3 2023 Harvia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - CEO
Hi, everyone, and welcome to Harvia's January to September '23 Earnings Webcast. My name is Matias Jarnefelt. I'm Harvia's CEO. And with me, I have Ari Vesterinen, who is Harvia's CFO.
Ari Vesterinen - Harvia Oyj - CFO & Secretary
Hello.
Matias Jarnefelt - Harvia Oyj - CEO
We will be first covering the key developments and numbers through my presentation. That will be followed by Ari's session where he will be covering the numbers in more detail. And after that, we would be happy to answer your questions. You can submit your questions via the chat box that you see on the screen in front of you.
The highlights of quarter 3. I will summarize it in 3 ways; strong profitability, strong cash flow, but sales declined. In terms of our profitability for quarter 3, our adjusted operating profit was good at 20.3%. And this is in line with our long-term financial targets of 20% and above. This result was due to our systematic and diligent work on pricing, cost structure, and also
