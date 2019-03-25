Q4 2018 Scout24 AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Scout24 Fiscal Year 2018 Results Call for Analyst. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) May I now hand you over to Britta Schmidt, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, madam.



Britta Schmidt - Scout24 AG - VP of IR & Controlling



Hello, everybody, and welcome to the Scout24 Full Year 2018 Results Conference Call. My name is Britta Schmidt, as already announced by our lovely speaker. I have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO; and Christian Gisy, our CFO, with me, who will guide you through our full year 2018 results call today. As always, we are happy to take your questions at the end of this call. In addition, we will start our annual roadshow within the next days and are looking forward to meeting you there.



Tobias, your turn, please.



Tobias Hartmann - Scout24 AG - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Thanks, Britta. Hello, everybody. My name is Tobias Hartmann. I'm the CEO of Scout24 Group since