Scout24 AG Capital Market Day Transcript

Welcome to the Scout24 Capital Markets Day. It's the second one since our IPO. Thank you all for coming here to our headquarters in Munich. I am Ursula Querette, Head of Investor Relations. And actually, this is a quite new building. We only moved into it about 1.5 years ago. I personally moved into this building, well, at least work wise, 3 months ago, but it already feels like home. Today's speakers are our Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Hartmann; Michael Stoelwinder, Chief Product Officer of AutoScout; Thomas Schroeter, Chief Product Officer and Marketing Officer; Andreas Kupke, Managing Director and COO of FINANZCHECK; and Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO. Ralf Weitz, our Chief Commercial Officer, is also here. So the whole management team is present.



Before we start, I have some housekeeping rules for you. We will film this event, but not live stream it over the Internet. A slightly shortened replay of the film will be available tomorrow on our website. One reason for slightly cutting is that we will be showing you some video material we don't -- or we can't