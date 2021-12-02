Scout24 AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ursula Querette - Scout24 SE - Head of IR



I am very happy to welcome you to our CMD 2021. We are here today in our Berlin office, with a fantastic 360-degree view of Berlin. It's a pity that you can't be here personally. In spite of that, we will ensure that you get a 360-degree view of our strategy, how we are moving Scout24 to the next level.



We already provided a glimpse of that in the news we just sent out. This includes a clear financial outlook for the year 2022, and mentions our 5 value drivers, which we will detail over the course of this presentation.



Now who will explain our strategy to you? Today's speakers are: Our Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Hartmann; Rowena Patrao, our Chief Technology Officer; Thomas Schroeter, our Chief Product Officer; Ralf Weitz, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Dirk Schmelzer, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that we are all vaccinated and tested, complying with our internal COVID-19 protocols.



Speaking about compliance, let's have a quick look at the disclaimer. I would like to draw your attention to the forward-looking