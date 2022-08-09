Q2 2022 Scout24 SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Scout24 H1 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ursula. Please go ahead.



Ursula Querette - Scout24 SE - Head of IR & Treasury



Welcome, everyone, to Scout24's Q2 and Half Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Ursula Querette, and I'm Head of Investor Relations and Treasury at Scout24. As usual, we have Tobias Hartmann, our CEO; and Dirk Schmelzer, our CFO, on this call. Tobi will kick off the presentation, and Dirk will dive deeper into our Q2 and H1 financial performance in detail. As always, we will conclude the call with a Q&A session.



You can find today's presentation on our website under Financial Reports and Presentations. There, you can also find our Half Year 2022 Report. If you are using the web link we provided beforehand, you can follow today's presentation live. This session will be recorded and a replay will be made available as quickly as possible after the event.



Before I hand it over to Tobi, allow me a few words