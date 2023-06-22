Scout24 SE Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 22, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans-Holger Albrecht - Scout24 SE - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, dear shareholders and shareholder representatives, my name is Hans-Holger Albrecht. I am the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Scout24 SE. And according to the Articles of Association, therefore in charge of today's Annual General Meeting of Scout24 SE. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, I would like to welcome you to Munich and open the Annual General Meeting of Scout24 SE.



I'm very pleased that after 3 virtual annual general meetings this year, we can meet again in person. The Annual General Meeting is also broadcast in full for all shareholders and shareholders' representatives via our password-protected online service. My speech and that of the Management Board will also be publicly broadcast online for all interested parties via our company's Investor Relations page. I would, therefore, also like to welcome our guests and all those who will listen to my remarks and the following remarks by our CEO, Tobias Hartmann; and our CFO, Dr. Dirk