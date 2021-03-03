Mar 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and a very warm welcome to this investor and analyst call entitled Sustainability, It's Imperative. My name is Toby Courtauld, and I have the privilege of being GPE's Chief Executive that is both fascinating and exciting time of change for our industry.



In a minute, I'll take you through our agenda. And you'll see we have some important material to cover over the next 40-or-so minutes. But first of all, I want to take you back 12 months, back to February last year and our 2020 Capital Markets Day.



Back then, we talked about our occupiers wanting more, more from their buildings, more from the owners of their buildings. And we described how we were evolving and innovating to meet their needs through our Flex product, through offering flexibility more generally and through the services that we provide, including using tech, such as our award-winning app, sesame.



We thought the prospects for London were positive, allowing us to remain committed to this great capital and with a portfolio of