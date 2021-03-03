Mar 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Toby Courtauld - Great Portland Estates Plc - CEO & Director
Good afternoon, everybody, and a very warm welcome to this investor and analyst call entitled Sustainability, It's Imperative. My name is Toby Courtauld, and I have the privilege of being GPE's Chief Executive that is both fascinating and exciting time of change for our industry.
In a minute, I'll take you through our agenda. And you'll see we have some important material to cover over the next 40-or-so minutes. But first of all, I want to take you back 12 months, back to February last year and our 2020 Capital Markets Day.
Back then, we talked about our occupiers wanting more, more from their buildings, more from the owners of their buildings. And we described how we were evolving and innovating to meet their needs through our Flex product, through offering flexibility more generally and through the services that we provide, including using tech, such as our award-winning app, sesame.
We thought the prospects for London were positive, allowing us to remain committed to this great capital and with a portfolio of
Great Portland Estates PLC Sustainability Focused Capital Markets Event Transcript
Mar 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...