



Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



GPEG.L - Great Portland Estates PLC

Full Year 2022 Great Portland Estates PLC Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation

May 19, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We're very pleased with the year we just had. We've just delivered a record leasing year, almost GBP 39 million of rent, good beat against ERV, which is an important metric that we look at regularly. And we're finding that customers are coming to us looking for our quality spaces. So that's been a really positive story all year.



Great development progress. We delivered nearly 49% of development surplus in our on-site scheme. Made good progress on the remainder of the program. And we've got 4 near-term schemes that we're very excited about, all net zero carbon, highly sustainable buildings in great locations.



We made 2 acquisitions, the first time we