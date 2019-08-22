Q2 2019 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Aug 22, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the GARO interim report for April to June 2019.



Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hey, hi and welcome, everyone, to this presentation of GARO's second quarter 2019.



My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me also today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the results.



Next slide, please. I will start with a short introduction of the company. GARO develops and manufactures innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets. We divide our business into 2 business areas: Sweden, which consists our Swedish operations; and Other markets, which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland and Poland. We have production in 3 different locations: in GnosjÃ¶ in Sweden, where we also have our head office; VÃ¤rnamo in Sweden;