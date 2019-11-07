Q3 2019 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the GARO Interim Report for July to September 2019. (Operator Instructions)



I shall now hand over to the CEO of GARO, Mr. Patrik Andersson.



Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hi, and welcome to the presentation of GARO's third quarter 2019. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. I will start with a short introduction of the company. GARO develops and manufactures innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets. We divide our business into 2 business areas: Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operations; and other markets, which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland and Poland. We have productions in 3 different locations: GnosjÃ¶ in Sweden, where we also have our head office; VÃ¤rnamo in Sweden; and Szczecin in Poland. During the last years, we have invested more in