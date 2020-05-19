Q1 2020 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrik Andersson - Garo Aktiebolag(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. Hi, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's first quarter 2020. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. Some information about the company and our markets. GARO was founded in 1939, so we have been over 80 years in business. We develop and manufactures innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation markets. We are divided in -- we divide our business into business area Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operation; and Other markets which cover our business in Norway, Ireland, Finland, Poland and our