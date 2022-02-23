Q4 2021 Garo AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's fourth quarter and full year for 2021. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. With me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance. Next slide, please.



I will start with an introduction of the GARO Group. GARO was founded 1939, and we have since then developed and produced innovative products and turnkey solutions for the electrical installation market. We divide our business into 2 business area: Sweden, which consists of our Swedish operations, and it include also the sales to other European countries that will not have our own subsidies; and GARO