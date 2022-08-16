Q2 2022 Garo AB Earnings call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to the presentation of GARO's report for the second quarter 2022. My name is Patrik Andersson, and I'm the CEO of GARO. And with me today, I have Helena Claesson, our CFO, to present the financial performance.



Next slide, please. We will start with an introduction. GARO is a company that develops and manufactures and sell innovative product system for electrical installation under own brand on the European markets. Developing products that are in the forefront has always been a significant aspect of our success. Focus is on developing user-friendly and safe product with a modern design and long service life. The market for electrical installation