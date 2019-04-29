Full Year 2018 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexander Ivannikov - PJSC Gazprom - Head of Department 816



(interpreted) Good afternoon, colleagues. My name is Alexander Ivannikov and I am head of the finance and economics department of PJSC Gazprom. Here at this conference call we also have head of department 822, Mr. Karen Oganyan; Deputy head -- Deputy Chief Accountant Mr. Mikhail Rosseev as well as representatives of leading departments within PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export, and Gazprom Neft. A presentation for this conference call is available at Gazprom's website.



Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to page 3 of the presentation with some important information and a disclaimer regarding potential forward-looking statements that could be made as part of this call.



In the meanwhile, let's flip over to page 4. 2018 became a record year for Gazprom across many metrics. Strong operational performance of the Company and favorable market environment provided for a significant growth of its financial results.



For three years running, Gazprom has been renewing its record in terms of gas exports to Europe. In