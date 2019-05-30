May 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Alexander Ivannikou - Gazprom - Head of Finance & Economics
(Interpreted) Good afternoon, colleagues. Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Alexander Ivannikou and I am the Head of the Finance and Economics Department of PJSC Gazprom. Here on this conference call we also have today Deputy Chief Accountant, Mr. Mikhail Rosseev, and representatives of key departments from PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft. The presentation for the purposes of this call is available at Gazprom's website.
Before we proceed I would like to direct your attention that page 3 of the presentation contains a disclaimer which relates to potential forward-looking statements that could be made as part of this call.
Today's conditions within the market environment in the first quarter of 2019 can be characterized as moderately negative. We observed downward pressure on pricing, both oil and gas, while the demand for gas on the European market was mostly defined by the weather -- warm winter had a significant effect to [decrease] consumption of gas as certain support for gas consumption was [vended] by power
Q1 2019 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
May 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...