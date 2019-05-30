Q1 2019 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexander Ivannikou - Gazprom - Head of Finance & Economics



(Interpreted) Good afternoon, colleagues. Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Alexander Ivannikou and I am the Head of the Finance and Economics Department of PJSC Gazprom. Here on this conference call we also have today Deputy Chief Accountant, Mr. Mikhail Rosseev, and representatives of key departments from PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft. The presentation for the purposes of this call is available at Gazprom's website.



Before we proceed I would like to direct your attention that page 3 of the presentation contains a disclaimer which relates to potential forward-looking statements that could be made as part of this call.



Today's conditions within the market environment in the first quarter of 2019 can be characterized as moderately negative. We observed downward pressure on pricing, both oil and gas, while the demand for gas on the European market was mostly defined by the weather -- warm winter had a significant effect to [decrease] consumption of gas as certain support for gas consumption was [vended] by power