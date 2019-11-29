Q3 2019 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Alexey Finikov - Gazprom PJSC - Deputy Head, Finance and Economic Department



Good afternoon. This is Alexey Finikov speaking, Deputy Head of the Finance and Economic Department at PJSC Gazprom. Our conference call today is dedicated to the disclosure of the third-quarter 2019 IFRS results. We have with us Deputy Chief Accountant, Mr. Mikhail Rosseev, as well as key leadership of PJSC Gazprom departments, as well as representation from Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft. The presentation for this conference call is available at our website.



Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention that page 3 of the presentation contains a disclaimer regarding potential forward-looking statements that could take place during this call.



I would like to start discussing the financial and operating performance of Gazprom [grade] in the third-quarter 2019 by defining the microenvironment in which we had to operate. In the third quarter, we saw a slight downward movement on the oil price as well as significant downward movement on the gas price at European hubs. This imbalance in the third quarter