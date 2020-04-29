Full Year 2019 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



Good afternoon, colleagues. We are starting our call for investors and analysts dedicated to the disclosure of Gazprom's -- PJC Gazprom's IFRF financial accounts for the full year of 2019.



I would like to hand over to Mr. Alexander Ivannikov, Head of the Finance and Economic Development at PJSC Gazprom. Please go ahead, sir.



Alexander Ivannikov - Gazprom PJSC - Deputy Head, Finance and Economic Department



Good afternoon, colleagues. To begin with, I would like to express my wishes and hope that everyone stays in good health. We all operate in pretty much the same conditions. Our colleagues representing Gazprom, most are working from home, so please allow for any technical glitches. I hope they don't happen but in case they do, our IT team will be happy to contribute their efforts to ensuring a smooth call today.



My name is Alexander Ivannikov and I'm head of the finance and economics department at PJSC Gazprom. I would like to welcome you to this conference call dedicated to the disclosure of financial and operating