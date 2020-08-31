Q2 2020 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Aug 31, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexandr Sergeyevich Ivannikov - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom - Head of Department 816



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Alexandr Ivannikov, and I'm Head of the Finance and Economics Department of PJSC Gazprom. I would like to welcome you at this conference call today to disclose the financial and operating results of Gazprom Group, that's IFRS results for Q2 2020.



With us on the call, we have Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Chief Accountant, Mr. Mikhail Rosseyev, as well as representatives of key departments at PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft.



The presentation deck for this call is available on our website.



Before we begin, I would like to take the attention to the fact that Page 3 has important information regarding forward-looking statements, among other things, which may be made during this conference call.



I'm going to proceed to the results of Q2, which became the worst period for the whole of oil and gas industry for many years. Prices on the oil market went down to the minimum levels across the past 15 years. The