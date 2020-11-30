Q3 2020 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Nov 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexey Finikov - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom - Directorate of Department



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, colleagues. I'm Alexey Finikov, Deputy Head of the Finance and Economic Department at PJSC Gazprom. I'm happy to welcome you at this conference call to disclose financial and operating results of Gazprom Group under IFRS for the third quarter of 2020.



At this call, with us, we have Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Accountant, Mr. Mikhail Rosseyev, as well as representatives of key departments at PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft. Presentation slide deck for this conference call is available at the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to the fact that Page 3 of the presentation contains important information related to forward-looking statements, among other things that may be made during this conference call.



Let's proceed to the results of the third quarter this year, which turned out to be more positive as compared to the previous quarter despite the risks that remain represented by the pandemic for