Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Mikhail Leonidovich Sereda - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom - Executive Director
Ladies and gentlemen, colleagues. I'm Mikhail Sereda, and I'm Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Head of the Finance and Economics Block at PJSC Gazprom. I'm very happy to welcome all of you at this annual Investor Day of Gazprom.
Naturally, we would be happy to meet you face-to-face. But unfortunately, it is impossible as yet. This year, we are holding our Annual Investor Day for the first time online. This format has its cons as well as clear pros. In particular, it allows us to overcome the geographic boundaries. We are going to be joined today by investors from various countries and time zones in order to establish a direct dialogue with senior management of Gazprom. I'm very happy to announce that this session is going to be opened with an address by Mr. Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee at Gazprom. We're going to proceed then with presentations to cover various aspects of Gazprom Group's operations.
In particular, Mr. Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management
Gazprom PAO Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...