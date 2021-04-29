Gazprom PAO Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Mikhail Leonidovich Sereda - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom - Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, colleagues. I'm Mikhail Sereda, and I'm Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and Head of the Finance and Economics Block at PJSC Gazprom. I'm very happy to welcome all of you at this annual Investor Day of Gazprom.



Naturally, we would be happy to meet you face-to-face. But unfortunately, it is impossible as yet. This year, we are holding our Annual Investor Day for the first time online. This format has its cons as well as clear pros. In particular, it allows us to overcome the geographic boundaries. We are going to be joined today by investors from various countries and time zones in order to establish a direct dialogue with senior management of Gazprom. I'm very happy to announce that this session is going to be opened with an address by Mr. Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Management Committee at Gazprom. We're going to proceed then with presentations to cover various aspects of Gazprom Group's operations.



In particular, Mr. Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management