Q1 2021 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Alexey Finikov -



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, colleagues. I'm Alexey Finikov, and I'm Deputy Head of the Finance and Economic Department at PJSC Gazprom. I'm happy to welcome you at this Conference Call to Announce Gazprom Group's IFRS Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021. Together with us on this conference call, we have Mr. Mikhail Rosseev, the Chief Accountant; [Mr. Karen Kostanian], Head of the tax policy Department; [Mr. Mitch Grishin], Head of Treasury; as well as representatives of key departments from PJSC Gazprom, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft. The presentation for this call is available at the company's website.



Before we begin, I would like to direct your attention to Page 3 of the presentation, which contains important information regarding statements, including forward-looking statements that can be made during this call. I would like to begin this presentation with an overview of the European gas market, which defined by margin, the financial performance of Gazprom in Q1. Starting from autumn of 2020, the gas market demonstrated stellar recovery, exceeding the expectations from