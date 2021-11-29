Q3 2021 Gazprom PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexandr Sergeyevich Ivannikov - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom - Head of Department 816



[Interpreted] Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Alexandr Ivannikov, I am Head of the Financial and Economic Department here at Gazprom PJSC. I'm happy to welcome you at our conference call to discuss financial and operating results of Gazprom Group under the IFRS for Q3 2021. Our conference call today is hosted by Chief Accountant Mikhail Rosseev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee and also representatives of key departments of Gazprom PJSC, Gazprom Export and Gazprom Neft. The slide deck for the call is available on our website. Just as usual, let me direct your attention to an important disclaimer statement on Slide 3 covering other things, forward-looking statements that may be announced on our call later today. So before we talk about the financial portion of today's presentation, let me share our sustainability success and highlights with you. Now Environment, in Q3, Gazprom entered into an arrangement with the Russian government to develop hydrogen energy and decarbonize industry and transport