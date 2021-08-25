Aug 25, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Marcus Nord - Capio AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you, and hi all. And welcome to this conference call, covering the provisional annual results for the Ramsay SantÃ© Group for the financial year ending on June 30, 2021. The Presenters today will be our CEO, Pascal Roche; and myself, Marcus Nord, acting CFO. We will organize the conference call into 3 sections. Firstly, a business update and comments to the overall results and achievements by the Ramsay Group for the last financial year. Secondly, I will make a short overview of the financial numbers for the year. And after this, we will open up the floor for questions. And when asking questions, please state your name and what company you represent.



And by that, I'm handing over to Pascal for the business update section.

