Feb 23, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Craig Ralph McNally - Ramsay GÃ©nÃ©rale de SantÃ©SA-Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our FY '22 half year results presentation webcast. My name is Craig McNally, and I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Ramsay Health Care; and I'm joined by Martyn Roberts, our Group Chief Financial Officer. Today, we will provide an overview of our performance for the 6-month period and a brief update on our strategy, including the recently completed acquisition of Elysium Healthcare, before covering off on the outlook for the group.



Moving to an overview of the 6-month period. As we highlighted in our November update, the COVID environment has continued to impact our activities with further waves of the virus resulting in government-mandated restrictions on capacity utilization and a material impact on the availability of our people, doctors and patients, driving significant disruption in our operating environment and higher costs. Importantly, underlying demand for health care services remains strong in all our