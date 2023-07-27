Jul 27, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining Genomma Lab's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this meeting is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section of Genomma's website following the call. I'll now turn the call over to Barbara Cano of the InspIR Group. Please go ahead.
Barbara Cano -
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining. On today's call are Marco Sparvieri, Chief Executive Officer; and Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that the remarks today will include forward-looking statements such as the company's guidance and expectations, including long-term objectives and forecasts, as well as expectations regarding Genomma's business, assets, products, strategies, demand and markets. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. They're also based on assumptions as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update them as a
Q2 2023 Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...