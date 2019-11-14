Q3 2019 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 04:45PM GMT

Geox Group First 9 Months 2019 Sales Results Conference Call. The call is chaired by Geox's Vice President, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; the CEO, Mr. Matteo Mascazzini; and the CFO, Mr. Livio Libralesso.



Enrico Moretti Polegato



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. We are here today to comment on the sales figures for the first 9 months '19. The CEO and the CFO, will shortly be providing you with all the details. The first 9 months of '19 were characterized by a particularly complex market context.



The entire retail sector is undergoing an important reorganization process as the result of the increasingly important role being played by the digital channel, which has led to a reduction in footfall. In some markets, this phenomenon has been accentuated by geopolitical tensions. To best deal with this context, Geox has continued to implement the main