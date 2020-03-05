Full Year 2019 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 04:40PM GMT

Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Good evening, everybody. 2019 was characterized by a particularly complex context. In addition to social and political tensions in a number of important markets, the entire sector has also had to face profound and continuous challenges to consumers' buying behavior with digital solutions becoming increasingly popular. In this context, Geox sales were mainly affected by the closure of a number of wholesale and franchise stores as a result of both the difficult conditions that have driven some smaller players out of the market and Geox' more selective approach towards certain partners and certain markets with the aim of reducing business risk and protecting the brand's image. Geox, therefore, focused on measures to