Q1 2020 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 03:35PM GMT

The call will be chaired by Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato, Vice President; and Mr. Livio Libralesso, CEO of Geox Group.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Good afternoon, everyone. Despite being based on a common approach, the strategies we are implementing are being adapted based on the decisions made by various governments in the countries where we operate. We got through Phase 1 of the pandemic, and we are now heading towards production activities being able to start up again. Despite the difficulties that everyone has had to face over the last few months, for us, it was an important opportunities to redefine our work plan based on what the new market will be like. We believe that in the new market, there will be an even more direct link between companies and the consumers. Using this important dialogue helps us understanding what we have to do.



