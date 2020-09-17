Half Year 2020 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 17, 2020 / 03:35PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Geox Group First Half 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by Geox's Vice President, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso.
Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.
Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman
Good evening, everybody. First half of 2020 was characterized by the COVID-19 pandemic with health, economic and social repercussions on a global scale. Geox's debt with these exceptional circumstances by seeking action aimed at both managing today's difficult context and planning for the upcoming future.
On the one hand, the profit on these figures for the first 6 months of the year negatively reflect the fact that our stores were closed for over 2 months. On the other hand, our balance sheet results confirmed the solidity the group thanks to our prudent and effective financial management. The fact that we have successfully [subscribed] the solidity means that we
