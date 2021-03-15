Mar 15, 2021 / 04:35PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Geox Group Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by Geox Vice President, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso. Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.
Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman
Good evening, everybody. For over a year, health, economic and social conditions have been severely affected by the pandemic. In this context, Geox has taken all action necessary both to protect the company's foundations and to define a business model that is more in line within the buying behavior among consumers. These measures have allowed us to keep our financial position under control, achieve significant cost savings and, above all, speed up the reorganization of the group's distribution network.
Geox is defining a new business model focused on the digital channel and consumer centricity. On this basis, we are resolutely continuing with the process to rationalize all
Full Year 2020 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 15, 2021 / 04:35PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...