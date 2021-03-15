Full Year 2020 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2021 / 04:35PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Geox Group Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call is chaired by Geox Vice President, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso. Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Good evening, everybody. For over a year, health, economic and social conditions have been severely affected by the pandemic. In this context, Geox has taken all action necessary both to protect the company's foundations and to define a business model that is more in line within the buying behavior among consumers. These measures have allowed us to keep our financial position under control, achieve significant cost savings and, above all, speed up the reorganization of the group's distribution network.



Geox is defining a new business model focused on the digital channel and consumer centricity. On this basis, we are resolutely continuing with the process to rationalize all