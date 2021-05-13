Q1 2021 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 03:35PM GMT

Good evening and morning, everybody, depending on your time zones. For over a year now, the economic and social conditions have been deeply affected by the pandemic. However, over the last few weeks, we have all become more confident about the future, thanks to the speeding up of the COVID vaccine campaigns. Performance in the first quarter of '21 does not reflect the one that we are expecting over the coming quarters. As the first 3 months of the year were still affected by high number of store closures in our main markets.



Since mid-March, we have been seeing strong improvement in performance. Over the last few weeks, stores have begun to gradually reopen, allowing