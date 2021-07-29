Half Year 2021 Geox SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 03:40PM GMT

Welcome, everybody. Thank you for being with us. In the scenario still impacted by the pandemic, the result of the first half shows significant improvement compared to last year. Revenues are substantially growing double digits, marginality of stores in the strong progress, costs continue to decrease, cash and the main equity and financial indicators are under control. These are the first fruits of the initiatives undertaken since the beginning of 2020. These are strong signs that encourage us to look with more confidence to the future and to continue with more determination of the work started in these months, months in which we carried out a deep