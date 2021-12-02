Geox SpA Investor Day Transcript

Dec 02, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Livio Libralesso - Geox S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



(foreign language) Good morning, and good afternoon to people connected via streaming via our website. Thank you for joining us in this is really important day. Today, we are presenting the new business plan.



But let's start immediately with the welcome speech of our President and Founder, Mr. Mario Moretti Polegato, the inventor of Geox. Please, Mr. Polegato.



Mario Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Founder & Executive Chairman



First of all, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On my way to Milan today, and as you know, we live in Treviso, I was wondering the following. What is the point of planning for the future while the world is still struggling with the pandemic?



Looking back to what our whole team, led by our CEO, Livio Libralesso, have accomplished over this past period, the answer I came up with was definitely yes. And this answer stems from the fact that we have done a great job in modernizing Geox, not only for today's market, but for the market of the future.



