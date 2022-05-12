Q1 2022 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 03:40PM GMT
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Geox Group First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The call will be chaired by Geox's Vice Chairman, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rico Moretti Polegato. Please go ahead, sir.
Mario Polegato -
Good evening, everybody. Good morning, depending on time. First quarter 2022 results show a major improvement over last year's first quarter with double-digit growth across our distribution channels.
Growth in the second quarter is accelerating and consolidating this positive evidence. Revenues at the end of April are up 32% and sales from our physical stores essentially doubled from last year, with countries already above pre-pandemic levels.
Good news is also coming from the multi-brand channel. Order intake for the spring-summer season showed double-digit growth orders. But for the fall-winter season reported plus 26% returning to 2019 levels. Also, in financial terms, we are seeing a progressive and continuous
