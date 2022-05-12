Q1 2022 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 03:40PM GMT

Operator



Mario Polegato -



Good evening, everybody. Good morning, depending on time. First quarter 2022 results show a major improvement over last year's first quarter with double-digit growth across our distribution channels.



Growth in the second quarter is accelerating and consolidating this positive evidence. Revenues at the end of April are up 32% and sales from our physical stores essentially doubled from last year, with countries already above pre-pandemic levels.



Good news is also coming from the multi-brand channel. Order intake for the spring-summer season showed double-digit growth orders. But for the fall-winter season reported plus 26% returning to 2019 levels. Also, in financial terms, we are seeing a progressive and continuous