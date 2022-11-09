Q3 2022 Geox SpA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:40PM GMT

The call is chaired by Geox's Vice Chairman, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and the CEO, Mr. Livio Libralesso. Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Good morning and afternoon, everybody. 9-month '22 results show a significant improvement over '21. Revenues are up 23% with double-digit increases across all distribution channels and major geographical areas. Comparable sales for Geox shops were also up in the third quarter compared to 2019. These are the first important results of Phase 2 of our strategic plan, the growth phase.



After the major rationalization and cost efficiencies carried out in 2020, 2021, we now have more resources to invest in the activities most relevant to the business, such as product innovation and