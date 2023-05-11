Q1 2023 Geox SpA Interim Management Statement Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

Geox Group's Vice Chairman, Mr. Enrico Moretti Polegato; and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Livio Libralesso.



Enrico Moretti Polegato - Geox S.p.A. - Executive Vice Chairman



Welcome, everybody. Revenues for the first quarter of '23 are very good. The 21% growth is due to both the multi-brand customer order backlog and the year-over-year shipment advance that allowed us to deliver an excellent level of service to the market. Comparable sales for our stores are growing almost double digit and have offset both some nonstrategic store closures and the initial weakness in the online sales.



In April, we saw some signs of caution from the market. However, comparable sales in stores remain positive, while online sales are recovering well. Growth at the end of April stands at 8%, and we can estimate that we will also