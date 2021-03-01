Q4 2020 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Patrick Schmidt - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of the Global Fashion Group's results for Q4 2020. I am Patrick Schmidt, and I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Christoph Barchewitz; and our CFO, Matthew Price. I will talk about our strategic priorities over the quarter and then look at our KPIs. Matthew will take us through the financial results of the quarter and our guidance for 2021. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.



First of all, I'd like to look back on a year like no other. Despite a significant drop in demand in our key categories like dresses and heels and a very challenging March and April, we delivered a strong year. We ramped up growth to 26% year-over-year with NMV of just shy of EUR 2 billion. Our active customer base grew in line with sales to more than 16 million customers. Thanks to a significant improvement in gross margins and leverage and cost, we were able to deliver EUR 16 million in EBITDA, a 400 basis point improvement versus last year. These results were driven by a rapid pivot