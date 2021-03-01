Global Fashion Group SA Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Hello and welcome to the Capital Markets Day at Global Fashion Group. I'm Christoph Barchewitz, and I'm joined by Patrick Schmidt. Together, we are co-CEOs at GFG. We also have our CFO, Matthew Price, and other members of our leadership team with us today. Patrick will introduce the team shortly when he takes you through the agenda. We hosted our first Capital Markets Day in London about a year ago.



Those early days of the pandemic were incredibly difficult, and we had to remain agile. But as time went by, we saw an opportunity to accelerate our strategy. A key component of this, even before the pandemic was Marketplace.



Thanks to Marketplace being a very flexible business model, we were able to pivot into new in-demand categories very quickly. This had a positive effect on selection and delivered a strong improvement in gross margin and working capital.



We also gained almost 8 million new customers over the year, more than any other year. And we beat the targets we set out for NMV growth