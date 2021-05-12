Q1 2021 Global Fashion Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Christoph Barchewitz - Global Fashion Group S.A. - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Global Fashion Group's results for Q1 2021. I'm Christoph Barchewitz, and I'm joined today by my co-CEO, Patrick Schmidt; and our CFO, Matthew Price. I will talk about our progress against our strategic priorities during the quarter and then look at our KPIs. Matthew will take us through the financial results of the quarter and the outlook for 2021. After that, we'll open it up for Q&A.



We've kicked off the year with a standout set of results across all key metrics. While we do acknowledge that last year's comparable quarter was impacted by the onset of COVID in March, we are still very pleased with the Q1 results we announced today. As usual, we are presenting